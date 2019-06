Part of the A272 was closed following a crash this afternoon (June 18).

A vehicle rolled after crashing along a major stretch of the road between Billingshurst and Cowfold.

Emergency services shut the road in both directions between the junctions of the A24 Worthing Road, at Buck Barn, and Park Lane, near Cowfold.

Police said no-one was seriously injured and the road has since re-opened.

Traffic is still queuing in the area and long delays are being reported.