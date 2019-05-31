A24 delays as Broadbridge Heath bypass work continues

Motorists are being caught up in significant delays in the Broadbridge Heath area as works continue on a scheme to downgrade the bypass.

Traffic is reported to be queueing on the A24 southbound slip road leading to the Farthings Hill roundabout.

The carriageway has been reduced to one lane as works forge ahead to downgrade the A281 and create new cycleways and pedestrian access in the area.

One motorist said there were currently queues of vehicles as far back as the new Wickhurst Lane roundabouts. The AA is also reporting significant queues and disruption in the area.

For more on the works see our previous stories: Broadbridge Heath bypass works: All you need to know

Campaign launched over Broadbridge Heath bypass closure