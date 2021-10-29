A Sussex ‘wizarding’ shop which sells ‘all things Harry Potter’ is up for sale

Oliver's Brighton. Image by Renny Whitehead

‘Wizarding’ shop Oliver’s Brighton is up for sale after its current owner decided to hang up his hat and robes.

The shop on Trafalgar Street opened in 2017 and offers ‘all things Harry Potter’ including wands, ‘Quidditch’ supplies and an array of magical treats and snacks.

Oliver Dall, current owner of Oliver’s Brighton, said: “I grew up as part of the first generation of Harry Potter superfans and running Oliver’s Brighton has been a dream come true for me.

“I’m going to be getting married soon, and my future wife is a chef. We’d like to start our next business adventure together.

“It’s been an incredible four years but now I’m ready to handover the baton – or wand – to the next custodians.”

All of the shop’s merchandise is officially licensed by Warner Bros.

The business offers a wide selection of products, accessible to all fans of Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Prices start from 50p for an official Harry Potter postcard, and increase to £300, for an exact replica of a Firebolt broomstick.

The sales of the store is being marketed by business broker Hilton Smythe and it is available for purchase for £120,000.