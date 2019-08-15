A-level results: Cranleigh School celebrates excellent grades

Students and staff at Cranleigh School are celebrating an ‘excellent set of A-level results.’

The school has announced that 77 per cent of pupils achieved grades at A*-B.

Deputy Head Academic David Boggitt, said: “We have been working with some of the most significant reforms in decades, so we’re all delighted with these results. Almost 40 per cent of students gained A*/A in two or more subjects, with almost two-third achieving all A*-B.

“The results show just how hard our students and staff have worked and they are thoroughly well deserved. The vast majority of our leaving sixth formers have achieved the grades they needed for further studies and we wish them all continued success in the next stage of their academic careers.”

Sixth Form students also performed well in the Extended Project Qualification with 13 per cent achieving the top grade of an A*, and 80 per cent achieving A*-C. Nearly 200 students in the sixth form take the EPQ in addition to three A- levels.

Headmaster Martin Reader added: “These results show yet again that young people can succeed academically without a narrow focus on the classroom to the detriment of their development in other areas.”

He said the students who collected their results today are already focusing on their futures and most have had their university places confirmed.