A dedication ceremony was held in Horsham in memory of a parish councillor

A lilac tree and plaque has been unveiled in Horsham in memory of a councillor who passed away last year.

North Horsham Parish Council wanted to mark the significant contribution that Roger Wilton made during his time on the council, especially as chairman, and it is hoped that the lilac is a long lasting memory of his work.

The dedication was placed at Holbrook Tythe Barn on Wednesday July 3.

Roger joined the parish council in 2007 and became chairman in 2011, and he has been described as a natural leader and gained a great deal of respect.

He was heavily involved in the Horsham Bowling club’s move to the land at the side of Holbrook Tythe Barn and the subsequent associated works to North Heath Hall and to the Wallace Room.

He had many interests including vehicles, gadgets, sailing, Morris Dancing and folk music.

The council says he always gave 100 per cent to anything he became involved with, and usually had some project or other on the go.

He had had several jobs during his working life but the area of work that caught his interest was with fire safety and detection.

He was head-hunted to be part of the team that designed, installed and maintained the fire alarm system in London Underground following the Kings Cross fire.

His thesis for his chartership was his design for an extinguishing system for areas that sloped ie: under escalators, using fibre optics.

Roger made significant achievements despite his struggle with dyslexia which bred an innate understanding of and empathy with other peoples’ difficulties.

The advent of the word processor and personal computer was a godsend to him.

He has been described as having a mischievous side, and he loved playing and acting the fool with his granddaughters.

He also loved a good laugh, especially with friends, some of whom attended the dedication ceremony.

