£8,000 raised at Run Wisborough boosts process for new sports pavilion

A charity fun run in Wisborough Green has raised thousands towards a new sports pavilion.

Around 660 runners took part in Run Wisborough in May, making this year’s event the most successful yet.

After totting up the money received from sponsorship and entry fees, the organisers have confirmed that this year’s event raised an impressive £8,000.

Run Wisborough has been raising money for the new pavilion for the last four years, and is now ready to begin the process of seeking planning permission for the project.

Michael Gadd, Chairman of Wisborough Green Sports CIO, the charity behind the fundraising appeal, said: “We were so happy with the turnout at this year’s event. This was our biggest and most successful year yet and we can only hope that the event continues to grow each year.

“The pavilion is something we have wanted to have for a while now and it was great to see the whole community come together on the day to support and take part in the run.”

Jones Homes, which is building new homes at the Bluebell Meadow development in Wisborough Green, also supported the race with a £500 donation.

Sara Stanhope, sales and marketing director for Jones Homes Southern said: “Wherever we build new homes we try to give back to the local community by supporting causes close to people’s hearts.

“Run Wisborough is a great event and we are proud to have supported such a worthwhile cause.”

Michael added: “We can’t thank Jones Homes enough for their help this year. It is great to see a local company contributing to something that means so much to us all and we really appreciate their support.”

