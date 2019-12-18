75 presents donated to underprivileged children at Horsham DJ’s free discos

A Horsham DJ has collected 75 presents to give to underprivileged children this Christmas by holding two free charity discos.

Around 40 primary school-aged children donated the gifts when they attended the 500 Moments of Happiness event on Sunday, December 15, at the Drill Hall.

Organiser Darren Palmer, also known as DJ80, of Just School Discos, said: “The parents that did come along prove that there are people in the world who care, and for the some of the children that receive these presents, that means everything.

“We didn’t make 500 moments of happiness this time, but we did manage 75, which was 75 more than nothing. Next year we’ll make more, but make no mistake, today was a great success. Thanks to everyone involved.

“The random winner of the Trike bike donated it to the charity there and then, which was a great gesture. I’m already speaking to the Drill Hall manager to arrange a date for the same event next Christmas!”

READ MORE:

> Leonardslee Gardens wins gold in awards for the best tourism businesses in the South East

> 30 people join Ashington woman on 13-mile walk for suicide prevention charity - in pictures

> This Horsham street has 8th fastest broadband in the UK