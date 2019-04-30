£50k National Lottery boost for Horsham bakery run by youngsters with special needs

A Horsham bakery run by young adults with learning disabilities has triumphed in a national competition to win a tasty £50,000 slice of the prize fund.

JubyLee Bakes received 4,878 votes - more than any other project across the UK - in the National Lottery Community Fund People’s Projects Competition.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA SUS-190430-103943001

Ellen Tomlinson, general manager of JubyLee Bakes, said: “This means that we will get funding to create our own kitchen in Thakeham, and once complete, will be able to offer training and work experience to a far greater number of learning-disabled young people and adults.

“We want to thank everyone who gave their time and energy drumming up support for JubyLee Bakes and helping us to achieve this magnificent result.

“It is a life changer for the future of JubyLee Bakes – we could not have done it without your support and votes!”

| READ MORE: Horsham bakery run by youngsters with special needs appealing for help to fund permanent kitchen |

JubyLee Bakes came in the top three of the shortlisted projects in the Meridian West ITV region, and meteorogist and weather girl Holly Green surprised the team with news of the win.

The team hope people will join them on Wednesday May 1 for a Quarter Peal (45 minutes of bellringing) which will ring in celebration at St Mary’s Church in the village of Thakeham where JubyLee Bakes will open its new permanent premises.

To date, the team have been using rented kitchen facilities within QEII Silver Jubilee School in Horsham, but have been restricted to after school hours.

The JubyLee Bakes project was conceived just over three years ago, and the business steadily began to grow with bakes being sold at local offices, cafes and village markets as well as major outdoor events including Horsham Garden Music Festival, Cuckfield Bonfire Night and Gatwick Airport Fun Day.

For more about JubyLee Bakes, visit www.jubyleebakes.org.uk or find them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE: Cranleigh School opens new academic building named after former headmaster

Mental health awareness campaign sees WI group knit 150 Easter chicks for hospital

Storrington Village Day set to make a comeback this summer