26 pictures from Light Up Hassocks 2021

The event made a triumphant return after its cancellation last year, and Keymer Road was closed off so revellers could enjoy games, rides, food stalls, shopping and live music from local performers.

The fun started at 4.15pm with the Children’s Parade, which was led by Burgess Hill Marching Youth.

Hassocks shops also had beautiful festive displays in their windows.

The event was organised by Sussex Vale Rotary Club and Hassocks Community Organisation.

Full report in next week’s Mid Sussex Times (December 9).

1. Light Up Hassocks took place on Friday (December 3). Picture: Lawrence Smith/Mid Sussex Times. Photo Sales

