Thieves have stolen a snowplough after breaking into a garage in Henfield.

Police say that the £20,000 machine was taken from a building in the village High Street on July 19.

In a separate break-in, thieves stole a £5,000 quad bike from a workshop in New Barn Lane, Henfield.

The green Yamaha Kodiak 450 quadbike was taken during the break-in on July 17, say police.