1920s-themed New Year’s Eve party in West Chiltington raises £4,000

Three ladies from West Chiltington saw in the new year by raising thousands of pounds with a 1920s-themed charity event.

Sharon Davis, Louise Constable and Helen Johnson welcomed 100 guests to the New Year’s Eve ‘Swing into the 20s’ fundraising party, which was held at the Village Hall in West Chiltington in aid of the Mary How Trust, Sussex Snowdrop Trust and St Mungos.

Louise Constable, said: “I am delighted to say that the party was fabulous, and we smashed our fundraising target and raised just over £4,000 in total for the three amazing charities.

“Mary How was chosen as Helen had recently lost her cousin to bowel cancer at the young age of 32. Sussex Snowdrop had assisted a friend of Sharon’s and that friend was touched by the help Sussex Snowdrop gave. St Mungos do a lot of great work in Brighton, and Sharon also has a dear friend that benefitted from their help.

“We could not have raised this money without the generous help of many businesses that donated to our silent auction and the help of many friends, and family members.”

The evening, which was themed around a 1920s Speakeasy, had been planned since September and was inspired by a 1920s-themed function that Sharon and Helen had attended in London.

The ladies hatched their plan and enlisted help from Sam Bilton of Repast for the catering, the Speakeasy Revival Orchestra band for entertainment, and leaned on friends and family, particularly Sharon and Helen’s husbands and Sharon’s son, to make the event a success.

Louise said: “The venue was designed and decorated by Helen Johnson and what a fantastic job she did. She managed to transport us back to the world of the Great Gatsby where the drinks and canapés flowed.

“We were entertained by the Speakeasy Revival Orchestra with vocals from Katie Crooks and the guests even gave the Charleston and Fox Trot a go.

“Next came the silent auction – Sharon and I had managed to secure 31 items or experiences that made up the auction. We are delighted to say that every item received a bid and each amount added to the overall total.

“As we all danced and joined in on the countdown to midnight, we knew everyone had enjoyed a unique and special evening.

“Each of the charities have expressed their gratitude to us and have said they will be featuring a write up in their newsletters or on their Facebook page.

“Everyone involved helped knowing this was for charity, and for three very special charities that we all sincerely wish in some way benefit from the incredible generosity and kindness shown by everyone involved.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/swingintothe20s

