19 pictures showing the Ashington carnival procession

These pictures, taken by Derek Martin, show the day’s fun which organisers’ said had ‘something for everyone’.
1.
DM21081871a.jpg. Ashington Festival procession. Zarah Jagota 6. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-210821-192919008
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth
2.
DM21081865a.jpg. Ashington Festival procession. Zarah Jagota 6. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-210821-192909008
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth
3.
DM21081862a.jpg. Ashington Festival procession. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-210821-192859008
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth
4.
DM21081975a.jpg. Ashington Festival procession. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-210821-193152008
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth