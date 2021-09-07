Vintage Rose Tea Rooms in School Hill, Storrington, was rated with 4.7 stars out of five from 161 reviews on Google.

18 great places to go for breakfast in and around Horsham according to reviews on Google

Fancy popping out for a tasty breakfast?

By Gina Stainer
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 7:42 am

Whether you fancy the full English, a bacon sandwich or coffee and a croissant, there are lots of great places to choose from in Horsham.

Here are some suggestions for a tasty bite to eat in the morning according to reviews on Google. All venues have a minimum of 100 reviews on Google.

1.

The Jungle Tea Rooms at Big Plant Nursery in Hole Street, Ashington has 4.7 stars out of five from 170 reviews on Google.

2.

The Steyning Tea Rooms in the High Street won a rating of 4.6 stars out of five from 421 reviews on Google.

3.

The Corn Store Cafe at Swan Bridge in Pulborough proved popular with 4.6 stars out of five from 212 reviews on Google.

4.

Cote in Horsham's East Street has been praised for its breakfasts by Google reviewers, who gave it 4.4 stars out of five with 651 reviews.

