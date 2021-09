Four Storrington children living in the same street set to start school in the same class

Readers weigh in on Hop Oast rubbish tip booking system trial

News you can trust since 1869

The Capel 2021 military show. Photo contributed by Philip Harris

The Capel 2021 military show. Photo contributed by Philip Harris

The Capel 2021 military show. Photo contributed by Philip Harris

The Capel 2021 military show. Photo contributed by Philip Harris

With chinooks, tanks and more there were plenty of vehicles to keep people entertained.

And these photos from the event, contributed by Philip Harris, show the scale of the fun.