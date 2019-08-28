15 quizzed by police following deaths of 13 people at nine Sussex care homes

A total of 15 people have now been questioned by police following the deaths of 13 people at nine care homes in and around Horsham.

Police revealed today that their investigation is continuing into the deaths ... more than two years after it was first launched.

The care homes where the 13 people died are all run by the same company - Sussex Health Care.

The police probe began in August 2017 when officers were alerted following ‘safeguarding’ concerns over 43 residents at the homes.

In a statement today, a Sussex Police spokesman said: “An investigation into Sussex Health Care continues.

“This police and multi-agency safeguarding investigation commenced as a result of safeguarding concerns for a number of patients at nine Sussex Health Care premises.

“Sussex Police was originally alerted as a result of safeguarding alerts relating to 43 residents, of which 13 died.

“Fifteen people have so far been interviewed under caution in connection with the investigation.

“We continue to keep families involved updated as the investigation progresses.

“We are also in consultation with the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) but no decisions have been taken on any prosecutions at this stage.”

The series of deaths and injuries reported at care homes across the county led to the formation last December of a campaign group known as HACA - Harmed in Adult Care Alliance.

It is being spearheaded by Martyn Lewis and Mark Bates who are seeking answers into how two of their relatives were seriously injured while living at Beech Lodge Care Home in Guildford Road, Horsham.

Martyn’s brother Gary and Mark’s son Matthew each suffered broken legs in separate incidents at the home on the same day.

Also involved in HACA are relatives of 19 people who died at Orchid View care home in Copthorne, run by a company called Southern Cross, back in 2010.