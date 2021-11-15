15 pictures from the Remembrance Sunday Service in Haywards Heath

It started at 10.45am with a two minutes’ silence at 11am.
Conducted by Reverend Charles Sergeant, the Remembrance Service was attended by the Vice Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex Sir Richard Kleinwort, Haywards Heath Town Mayor Howard Mundin, local dignitaries and councillors, members of the armed forces, the Royal British Legion, youth organisations, local groups and members of the public.
The Town Mayor also attended the Schools’ Remembrance Service, which was held at St Wilfrid’s Church on Thursday (November 11).
