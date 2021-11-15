The Haywards Heath Remembrance Sunday Service took place at the War Memorial on Muster Green. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.

15 pictures from the Remembrance Sunday Service in Haywards Heath

Haywards Heath Town Council held this year’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the War Memorial on Muster Green on November 14.

By Lawrence Smith
Monday, 15th November 2021, 6:29 pm

It started at 10.45am with a two minutes’ silence at 11am.

Conducted by Reverend Charles Sergeant, the Remembrance Service was attended by the Vice Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex Sir Richard Kleinwort, Haywards Heath Town Mayor Howard Mundin, local dignitaries and councillors, members of the armed forces, the Royal British Legion, youth organisations, local groups and members of the public.

The Town Mayor also attended the Schools’ Remembrance Service, which was held at St Wilfrid’s Church on Thursday (November 11).

1.

Crowds at the Remembrance Sunday Service in Haywards Heath. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.

Photo Sales

2.

Crowds at the Remembrance Sunday Service in Haywards Heath. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.

Photo Sales

3.

Haywards Heath Town Mayor Howard Mundin with Fr Edward Pritchett. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.

Photo Sales

4.

Members of the Royal British Legion were at the service. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.

Photo Sales
Haywards HeathHoward Mundin
Next Page
Page 1 of 4