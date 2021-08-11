Pupils from Amberley Primary School visited landmarks in and around the village to produce individial and group pieces of work – some of which were then displayed at the Petworth Festival.

“It was an incredible week,” said Ray Jackson, chair of governors. “The children were absolutely thrilled that their work was included in a real art exhibition.

“Amberley School is renowned for its extensive outdoor learning with our situation in the heart of the South Downs National Park, a thriving forest school and our wonderful outdoor classroom, the Nature Space. “Spending more time outdoors producing original art was a natural extension to our outdoor learning.

“The beautiful village of Amberley was looking at its very best and we were spoiled for choice of subject matter with a castle, a lovely church, numerous thatched houses, the scientifically important Wildbrooks and the river Arun to mention but a few. All of these attractions are a very short walk from the school.

“Each class were visited by artistic experts and went on local trips to enhance their art work; ranging from willow class visiting the historic village church of St Michael’s to maple class visiting Amberley Castle, to oak class visiting Graham Joseph’s beautiful garden in the heart of the village.

“All those associated with the school would like to thank the parent helpers, art experts, and Amberley residents who helped make the art week such a great success, and local places of interest which allowed us to visit them during this week.

“I’m sure you will agree that the art speaks for itself and ‘a picture paints a thousand words’ has never been truer!”

1. An art week was held at Amberley Primary School SUS-210208-130206001 Buy photo

2. An art week was held at Amberley Primary School SUS-210208-130154001 Buy photo

3. An art week was held at Amberley Primary School SUS-210208-125957001 Buy photo

4. An art week was held at Amberley Primary School SUS-210208-130010001 Buy photo