12-acre sunflower maze opens near Pulborough - in pictures

The team at Bignor Roman Villa – located near Pulborough – launched its latest venture on Tuesday, August 3, following the success of its maize maze last year.

It is the brainchild of William and Lisa Tupper – William being the direct descendant of George Tupper who originally discovered the villa on July 18, 1811.

Lisa, who is manager of the site, said: “There is something rewarding about creating and nurturing something as beautiful as a sunflower, so to be able to grow a 12-acre field is an exciting prospect and we look forward to welcoming visitors to our happy little site.”

The Bignor sunflower maze and picking patch will be open daily throughout the summer from 10am to 4pm (subject to Covid) until Monday, August 30, with no pre-booking necessary.

Tickets for the maze will be available from the Roman Villa ticket office.

For further details on opening days please visit www.bignorromanvilla.co.uk, call 01798 869259 or visit Facebook/bignormaizemaze

