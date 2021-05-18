105th birthday celebrations for woman known as ‘the godmother of Slinfold’

Peggy Johnson was also thrilled to receive another special card from Her Majesty the Queen as she marked her big day on Monday, May 17, at Rosedale Care Home in Horsham where she resides.

Hayley Crosby, deputy manager at Rosedale, said: “Peggy was known as the godmother because she was so well known by everyone in Slinfold and was a huge source of support and comfort to so many of them.

“Peggy is really amazing and we feel very lucky to have her at Rosedale.”

Peggy Johnson from Horsham with her 105th birthday card from the Queen SUS-210518-110310001

Peggy grew up in Horsham on her father’s wild goose farm at the bottom of Farthings Hill, and used to help milk the cows and collect the chickens’ eggs before she married at the age of 19 and moved to Slinfold.

She has one daughter named Sandra, and together they used to enjoy holidaying in Cornwall.