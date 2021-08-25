100th birthday celebrations for Slinfold woman

She was born in Slinfold and has lived in the area all her life.

She was married in 1942 and widowed in 2002. During the war while her husband was abroad in the Army she worked at the munitions factory in Newdigate, Surrey, until the factory closed at the end of the war.

Peggy then worked at the local laundry, collecting and delivering the laundry.

After her husband returned from the war she worked for many years at Mr Mays grocery shop in West Parade. She was a very keen stool ball player and played for Roffey, playing in many of the Sussex villages.

She was also a prominent member of the Royal British Legion women’s section and was their standard bearer for many years. She took the standard on several occasions to Belgium for the Dunkirk Veterans’ Reunion –her husband was a Dunkirk veteran.

She was the first women to take the standard onto foreign soil. She gained awards for her smart turnout, and became president of the women’s section until it was disbanded.

Peggy has organised the Poppy Day collections and still to this day has a tray of poppies in her flat every November.

After she was widowed she moved into Robinswood Court and she still visits and looks in on her neighbours, giving help whenever needed.