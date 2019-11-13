100th birthday celebrations for Horsham care home resident

The 100th birthday of Virginia May Duffy was celebrated with friends and family at Aspen Place care home in Horsham on Sunday, October 27.

Residents from the care home also joined the party, as well as staff, several of whom came in on their day off to help with decorations, and the chef baked two wonderful cakes to share.

One of Virginia’s grandsons flew in from America to join in the celebrations, and Virginia’s 93-year-old sister travelled from from Worcester for the occasion.

Georgina Taylor-Wyatt from Crawley was booked for entertainment and performed a range of songs old and new.

Virginia received many cards, including one from the Queen, and her family say it was a fabulous day for everyone.

