10 pictures from Horsham’s 29th Battle of the Bands

Sponsored by Woodstock IT, the event returned to the Human Nature Garden in Horsham Park on August 14 and 15, and organisers hailed the competition a success despite some initial struggles due to Covid-19.

A spokesman for the event said: “We couldn’t have hoped for a better turnout across both days, the acts were all excellent and the weather was perfect. We’re very happy with the weekend.

“Next year is the 30th anniversary of the competition so we’ll be looking to double our sponsorship and put on a bigger show. Sponsorship packages are on the website: www.horshambotb.co.uk

“No date nailed down yet but we’ll be announcing that and opening for entries asap.”

In this year’s event, Doctor Gonzo took first place in the original bands category to win a single recording package with Ignite AMR, a photoshoot with Chezzimmphotography and a single release via AWAL.

The 95 Allstars came second, while Leave The Engine Running scooped third place.

The same first prize was won by Danny Dangerously after he came out on top in the acoustic originals contest.Second place went to The Illogical Pear and in third place was Lone Hoot.

In the cover acts competition, Deine Mutter came in first place to win a prize of £250, while Eddie Miller came in second and Something Unpredictable took third place.

Three special guest sets were performed by last year’s winners Artaca, The Nick T Band and The Fat White Dukes.

For more information, visit www.horshambotb.co.uk

1. Crowds at this year's Horsham Battle of the Bands. Picture: Stuart Scarry SUS-210817-121801001 Buy photo

2. Deine Mutter. Picture: Stuart Scarry SUS-210817-121821001 Buy photo

3. Danny Dangerously. Picture: Stuart Scarry SUS-210817-121922001 Buy photo

4. Dr Gonzo. Picture: Stuart Scarry SUS-210817-121851001 Buy photo