It surveyed children aged seven to nine to assess their knowledge about and feelings towards road safety, and when asked to choose a word to describe how they feel when they are crossing the road without an adult, the most popular was 'unsafe'.

The study also demonstrated that safety training helped make children feel more confident as pedestrians. Rebecca Needham, RoSPA’s Road Safety Officer for England said: “According to figures from the Department for Transport (DfT), 22 child pedestrians were killed and 953 were seriously injured on our roads in 2020. Our research shows that safety training increases children’s road safety knowledge.”

We asked our readers on Facebook for their views on the most dangerous roads around the Horsham area, and here is what you said:

1. Joanna Thomas said: "Outside Shelley School during drop off and collection time..... And probably any school!" Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Sam Kay said: "Outside Southwater school. No one stops for the zebra crossings." Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Laura Dixon said: We need a lollipop person by the layby in Wisborough Green. The cars go down Durban's Road much too fast on the school run." Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Laura Steele said: "Anywhere Midhurst!! The lights make no difference! Live on Petersfield Road and I think there has been at least 7 times someone has gone straight through a red light.. get me so angry I wait for them to come to a dead stop before going across!!" Photo: Google Photo Sales