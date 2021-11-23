It surveyed children aged seven to nine to assess their knowledge about and feelings towards road safety, and when asked to choose a word to describe how they feel when they are crossing the road without an adult, the most popular was 'unsafe'.
The study also demonstrated that safety training helped make children feel more confident as pedestrians. Rebecca Needham, RoSPA’s Road Safety Officer for England said: “According to figures from the Department for Transport (DfT), 22 child pedestrians were killed and 953 were seriously injured on our roads in 2020. Our research shows that safety training increases children’s road safety knowledge.”
