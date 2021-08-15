Pedestrian taken to hospital following hit and run in Southwater

The incident happened in Worthing Road near the Hen and Chicken pub on August 12 between 7pm and 7.30pm.

Police say a white VW Tiguan vehicle was “driven erratically, and mounted the kerb” – hitting the pedestrian.

According to police, the driver of the Tiguan got out of the vehicle to shout at the victim, then got back into his vehicle and drove towards Southwater Village.

Sussex Police

The victim suffered a laceration to his head and was taken to hospital for treatment, police say.

Police believe the vehicle had also mounted the opposite grass verge prior to this incident, narrowly missing members of the public.

Police confirmed a 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road collision. He has been released on bail until September 9.

Detective Constable Steve Smethurst said, “We would like to hear from anyone who saw the incidents or has any dash cam or CCTV footage of them to come forward.”