Parham celebrates 25 years of garden weekends

Gardeners from across the district descended on Parham House at the weekend.

Parham House & Gardens was marking its 25th annual Garden Weekend.

Parham House and Gardens Weekend.

The popular event showcases internationally renowned garden experts and some of the region’s finest specialist nurseries.

One of the highlights of this year’s event was Parham’s own Lady Emma in conversation with Observer Editor and author of Plot 29, Allan Jenkins on his critically-acclaimed memoir.

Also presenting at the Garden Weekend was award-winning landscape designer Tom Stuart-Smith who hosted a talk on his garden design for this year’s Chelsea Flower Show, which was made using only recycled materials and plants.

There was also a special head gardeners talk led by gardening author Ambra Edwards with Parham’s own Head Gardener Tom Brown, Fergus Garrett from Great Dixter, as well as Sarah Wain from West Dean Gardens and Troy Scott Smith from Sissinghurst Castle Gardens.

The weekend also showcased Parham’s experimental planting trials, featuring more than 150 varieties of annual climbers.

Visitors also got a chance to see Parham’s much-loved tradition of displaying cut flowers from the garden in every single room of the House.

In addition, there was a Flower Festival in nearby St Peter’s Church.