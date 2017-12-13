Parents and Ofsted heap praise on school

Rudgwick Primary School has maintained its ‘good’ rating following a short inspection by Ofsted.

In her report, published on December 11, inspector Marcia Goodwin praised headteacher Amie Bowers and the leadership team for keeping the quality of education high at the Tates Way school.

She said: “Senior leaders are particularly effective and respected by parents, pupils and staff.”

She told Miss Bowers: “You have an accurate, reflective and honest view of the school’s strengths and priorities. Over time, you have acted swiftly and effectively to tackle staff under-performance.”

Rudgwick was last inspected in June 2013. At the time, school leaders were called on to ensure pupils achieved as well in reading as they had in writing.

Ms Goodwin acknowledged that this year, by the end of Key Stage 2, the children had made good progress in both areas. In addition, the proportion of youngsters who achieved a good level of development by the end of Reception was consistently above the national average; while the proportion who met the expected standard in reading at the end of Key Stage 1 increased to well above the national average.

Parents were full of praise for the school, telling Ms Goodwin they held the staff in “high regard”.

She said: “The wealth of positive comments received show that parents value the culture of the school and their relationships with staff and school leaders.”

As for the school itself, Ms Goodwin said it was a “welcoming and happy place”, which children enjoyed attending.

She added: “Teachers are calm, clear and courteous towards pupils, which leads to excellent behaviour in the classrooms and around the school.”

Miss Bowers said she was “delighted by the recognition that the report has given to the hard work of staff, pupils, governors and volunteers within the school”.

