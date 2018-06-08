Panel to be quizzed over incinerator plans

Residents will get a chance to quiz experts this weekend over controversial plans to build a new incinerator in Horsham.

Britaniacrest Recycling has submitted proposals to build a new 24-hour Recycling, Recovery and Renewable Energy facility at the former Wealden brickworks in Langhurstwood Road.

A meeting is set to be held on Saturday (June 9) where members of the public will get the chance to grill an expert panel over the application.

The plans have faced backlash from many residents with concerns raised over the size of the building, the impact on traffic and a potential increase in pollution.

As well as the panel - made up of experts and local officials - there will also be a Q and A session where issues for and against the proposals will be discussed.

Campaign to protect Rural England, which is hosting the meeting, has confirmed the panel will consist of; the chairman of CPRE Sussex, David Johnson, leader of Crawley Borough Council Peter Lamb, Green Party councillor Jonathan Essex, West Sussex County Council Councillor Peter Catchpole, and Director of UK WIN Neil Pitcairn.

The meeting will be held at St Mark’s Church, St Mark’s Lane, Holbrook, from 10.30am.