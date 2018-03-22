Pair get set for 90 mile adventure

Two intrepid adventurers are putting the final touches to plans for a roadtrip exploring and recording landmarks and points of interest along the A272.

Cindy and Frank Waters were inspired to make the journey by a book written by Dutch couple Pieter and Rita Boogaart, called An Ode to a Road. In that the authors say the road, which stretches for 90 miles and runs almost exactly east-west, ‘epitomises England’.

Cindy said the idea of the road trip was born after she and her husband met Pieter and Rita, and they started to use the book to plot their course.

“We’re starting on the Tuesday after Easter over in Pound Green, where we’re looking for the ancient church and the station. At each place we stop, we want to get a picture and ask somebody to give us a signature.”

Travelling along the A272 westward, they’ll head from East Sussex, across West Sussex and onto Hampshire, stopping at towns and villages on the south side of the road.

Then they’ll reverse their journey and head back eastwards, visiting the places on the north side of the road.

On the list of destinations they hope to find are the gypsy church at Bramdean, the war memorial at Rogate, a nature reserve at Stedham Common, the home of EH Shepard in Lodsworth, and the Teddy Bear Museum at Petersfield.

Travelling in the other direction, they will stop at Shipley’s windmill, the Blue Idol in Coneyhurst and the Seven Stars pub at Stroud.

The aim of the trip is to raise funds for Storrington and District Museum, where Cindy and Frank are volunteers.

Their funds will help the museum stay open for years to come, and stage its regular events and exhibitions at the Old School.

“We don’t know how long it’ll take to find each place, what we’ll see or who we’ll meet along the way,” Cindy said. “It’s quite an adventure.

“When we’ve finished, we’ll put all our pictures together and display them.”

Sponsor forms can be found on the museum’s website at www.storringtonmuseum.com in the A272 Project section.

Details can also be found about forthcoming exhibitions, with the next on the theme of ‘Treasured Toys’ due to be open from March 31 until June 10.