Outstanding displays at annual spring show

A late spring, with challenging cold temperatures, rain and wind, has certainly kept our gardeners on their toes.

However, despite this, we were delighted to welcome visitors to the Ewhurst Horticultural Society spring show held in the Ewhurst Village Hall on Saturday where we had an outstanding display of spring flowers, floral art exhibits, photographs, home fare and childrens’ classes.

All the judges commented on the extremely high standard of entries, and it was very satisfying for our visitors to be able to bid for many of them in the auction at the end, whether for the many gorgeous bunches of daffodils and tulips or the delicious homefare.

The horticultural cup winners this year were: Alan Moody, who won the John Bennett Bowl for the best exhibit in the horticultural section, with his three perfect Cape Cornwall daffodils, and the Richard Tabor Cup for the most points in the members-only daffodil classes; and club president Richard Tabor, who won the Margaret Hawes Cup for the most points in the open daffodil classes, the Greenfield Trophy for the best bloom in show and the Surrey Horticultural Federation Merrist Wood Cup for the best daffodil in the show (Banker).

Judge Barry Newman was highly impressed with these outstanding daffodils, and indeed by the standard of all the horticultural entries.

Alan Moody also won the president’s prize of £10 for his vase of three small-cupped daffodils.

The floral art entries were truly gorgeous (classes entitled: ‘Spring Greens’, ‘Welcome to the World’ and ‘Tiny Treasures’) and this year, the Cranleigh Cup for the most points in the floral art classes was awarded jointly to Anne Dyball and Val Hutton.

In the home fare section, Anne Dyball won the Rural Pies Cup for the most points in the section, while Belinda Burt won the chairman’s challenge £10 prize for her decorated coffee and walnut cake.

The photographic entries were particularly stunning this year with four classes: trees, spring blooms (three photos), a winter’s day and an open subject in monochrome, all well represented.

Peter Dulley did particularly well, winning two firsts and two seconds (an excellent start towards winning the Colin McMath Trophy for most points in all 3 shows, awarded at the AGM in November).

In the children’s classes, the pre-school colouring picture of lambs was won by Alyssia, the decorated hard-boiled egg (eight years and under) by Maggie, and the photo – open subject (16 years and under) by Max.

We are very grateful to all our entrants, to our judges and to our visitors during the afternoon.

We look forward to welcoming you all to our Plant Sale on Saturday May 12 from 10am in the village hall, where you can pick up some wonderful plant bargains, and to our Summer Show on Saturday July 14 on the recreation ground.