Outrage as maggots infest Horsham drain

A resident has expressed her outrage after discovering a Horsham drain infested with maggots.

Lisa Bailey posted a photo on Twitter of a drain along Comptons Lane with what appears to be little white larva swarming around it.

She said the drain was ‘full with maggots’ and the smell was ‘diabolical’, with children complaining of feeling ill as they walked to and from schools in the area.

She said: “All drains needs to be sorted out before the gas works next week! (Godwin Way end) it also smells and making school kids feel ill.”

Local authorities have been approached for comment.