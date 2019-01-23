Outrage after thieves steal from Horsham charity shop

Thieves have sparked outrage after stealing items donated to a children’s charity and left outside a shop near Horsham.

Bags full of goods were left outside The Children’s Society charity shop in Lintot Square, Southwater, on Sunday. But a passerby reported seeing someone rummaging through and making off with some items.

Local people later took to social media expressing outrage and disgust that someone would steal from such a charity.

Lynne McMahon, director of retail and trading at The Children’s Society, said: “Our shops rely on donations and we are always grateful when anyone wants to give clothes, books, homewares, toys and more.

“The branch in Southwater is open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm and we would always encourage anyone who wants to give to do so when we are open. This means our wonderful teams of volunteers can sort through your donations and avoid situations where items are left outside and potentially stolen.”

The Children’s Society has 105 shops around the country.