Vote for Horsham’s future

I am sure all readers are aware that elections for Horsham district councillors will take place on May 2.

These are for the council which runs our local services, planning, waste and recycling, parking, parks, leisure facilities and lots more; and set our council tax.

I am sure everybody is aware of Brexit and are unhappy with the negotiation progress.

But that is a national thing and nothing to do with important local issues.

So, as a candidate, whatever you feel, and whichever party you support, do not be put off.

Please go out and vote for your local future.

Peter Burgess