Column: Pastels flowering into this season

The clocks have gone forward, the days are getting longer and colour is arriving across the town meaning spring is most definitely here – and not a moment too soon.

Pastels and flowery patterns are big this season and our retailers are embracing those trends, meaning the centre is full of colour.

We’ve got some fantastic spring window displays that are really emphasising that light, bright feeling in Swan Walk.

For me, a new season is always a good reason to treat myself and my wardrobe – not that I need much of an excuse – and I’m loving a few items in particular.

Check out M&S for a dress which is really on-trend. It’s perfect for a day out and the length means you can still wear it well into evening when it gets a little cooler – it isn’t quite summer yet remember.

Spring also means the welcome return of open-toed shoes and New Look has got brilliant tassel gem strap sliders in pastel pink that will be perfect for my girls.

Lighter colours aren’t just for us girls either.

For men, checked shirts can usually be associated with winter months but shirts from Fat Face pull through bright colours to give a spring feel – definitely one for the man in your life.

By Gill Buchanan, manager, Swan Walk shopping centre