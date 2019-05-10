Broadbridge Heath bypass works: ‘No-one has listened to us’

I like a lot of people have been opposing the road network changes around Broadbridge Heath, but no one has listened to us.

The road closures will badly effect our lives - unable to get out of our road to get to our doctors in Billingshurst; vets in Slinfold; Tesco’s weekly groceries; pick up our prescriptions.

A lot of us are vulnerable.

This could still be stopped - if they sit down and really think.

We are astounded it is still happening and how this will impact on our daily lives.

What has happened to freedom of movement?

L. Campbell

Shelley Drive, Broadbridge Heath