Big Nibble returns to Horsham

Follow the wonderful sights, smells and sounds to Horsham town centre next month as the Big Nibble returns to kick off this year’s District Food and Drink Festival.

Organised by Horsham District Council, the Big Nibble will take place on Saturday September 1 and Sunday September 2 and will include a tasty line-up of entertainment.

Cabinet member for the local economy Cllr Gordon Lindsay said: “Our month-long food and drink festival launched by the Big Nibble celebration weekend brings together the best of local producers and retailers providing them with a platform to showcase their goods to visitors which can only be good for our local economy, especially our rural growing communities.

“I am always amazed at the quality, creativity and diversity of the food and drink on offer and encourage as many of you as possible to come along and enjoy the unique atmosphere of the Big Nibble weekend.

“Don’t forget to pick up a free copy of this year’s Food and Drink Guide to bag yourselves a bargain with all the great offers available throughout the month of September.”

New for 2018 is The Springboard Fringe Festival from 10am to 4pm and Horsham’s Street Feast, taking place from 2pm to 5pm on the Sunday.

In the run up to the Horsham District Year of Culture 2019, it is fitting that The Springboard Fringe Festival, presented by Tomfoolery, will host a range of performing acts.

Everything from buskers, street performers, dance troops and magicians, representing the diverse cultural nature of our district all of whom have applied online and been specially selected to perform.

Horsham’s Street Feast will transform the town’s East Street into an outdoor supper club. Book your seat in advance, choose your menu and join the table.

Will you eat what Pizza Express are serving? Or see what Tristan’s is cooking up? Or you can eat noodles from Wagamama or try something from the brand new eatery Brewhouse and Kitchen. For more information, menus and booking, visit https://www.wefifo.com/

Explore the Food and Drink Safari market stalls in the Carfax to see the amazing variety of produce our county of Sussex creates.

Many of the food stallholders will be happy to share with you the history of their products and perhaps give a demonstration on how their product is made.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Carfax will also host the Live Cookery Theatre, where you can watch some top chefs and producers demonstrating their skills in the kitchen and pick up some great gourmet tips.

Younger mouths should make their way to the Bishopric on Saturday to experience Messy Harvest by Horsham Churches Together, and don’t forget Horsham’s very own classic bus rally on the Sunday at Hop Oast Park and Ride with shuttles to and from Carfax.

A Crafty Village will be located in Market Square and fans of beer and gin will be spoiled with not one but two trails to follow around town all weekend, sponsored by Hepworth’s Brewery and Crates Local Produce respectively.

The International Food Festival returns to East Street on Saturday organised by the well-known Pedro and Benz plus partners, and there will be gin and wine tasting and talks hosted on the Gin Veranda at the Cookery Theatre later in the afternoon.

Download your free 2018 Food and Drink guide from https://www.horshamtimewellspent.co.uk/event/big_nibble/ or www.horshamlocalproduce.co.uk

Visit www.thebignibble.co.uk or Facebook @HorshamFoodies