Opening announced for new skate park

There’s not long to wait as details have been revealed about the opening of the new Broadbridge Heath skate park.

The park, located behind the new Bridge leisure centre, is set to open this spring.

A Horsham District Council spokesman said: “The Broadbridge Heath skate park will officially open when the ownership of the land is transferred from the developer to Horsham District Council which will happen when all the works related to the ground at Highwood Hill are fully completed.”

The park is one of two new cycling facilities opened in the area.

A pump track was officially opened on the Highwood Mill housing estate last month.

Free to use, the track adds to the sports facilities in Horsham, and has already proved popular.

The spokesman added: “The works are progressing well despite weather conditions over the summer having created some delays.

“It is expected that all contracted work should be complete by spring 2019.”