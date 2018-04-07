One in hospital after ‘serious collision’ in Wisborough Green

A person was taken to hospital following a three vehicle collision which closed a road in Wisborough Green yesterday evening (Friday, April 6).

Police, the fire service and the ambulance service were called to the collision on the A272 at 6pm, a police spokesman confirmed.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours.

One person was reported to be injured, the spokesman said.

An air ambulance was called to the scene, but the person was taken to hospital by the land, the spokesman confirmed.

Highways England cleared the scene at 10.15pm.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell