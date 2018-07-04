On-call firefighters graduate into Fire Service at Horley Fire Station

Five men from the district are among the 14 new on-call firefighters welcomed to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The new recruits - Connor Worsfold from Billingshurst, Leon Lawlow from Horsham, Joe Bagwell from Partridge Green, Liam Cumberland and Cai Jones from Steyning - graduated on June 29.

They have spent the past two weeks learning new skills including emergency first aid and fire awareness.

Lead instructor Mick Dunham said: “For our graduates to get through the two weeks of training shows they have the commitment and determination to become a firefighter, and have earned the right to hold that position.

“They have worked hard and each person has been on their own journey during the course. I and all of the instructors are very proud.”

On-call firefighters have other jobs and only attend the fire station to respond to emergency callouts.

The recruits were presented with their certificates at Horley Fire Station after showing their skills to their families and friends.

Area manager Jon Lacey, who presented the graduates with their certificates, said: “I would like to thank our new recruits and all of the instructors who have spent the past fortnight sharing a phenomenal amount of information with our new on-call firefighters.

“They have had to work hard in a very short amount of time, but have risen to the challenge. Our recruits will now go out into our community and support our residents to the best of their ability.”

The training programme is the third held this year, and brings the total number of new on-call firefighters to 35.

For more visit bit.ly/2Krbv3u