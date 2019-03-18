Olympic hopeful visits Horsham school for fitness fundraiser

An Olympic hopeful long jumper visited a Coolham school for a sponsored fitness event.

Pupils at William Penn welcomed Ezekiel ‘Zeeks’ Ewulo, a dual nationality long jumper who competes for Great Britain and Nigeria.

Zeeks is on course to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and is keen to add to his medal collection.

He visited to complete PE circuits with each class that involved activities such as press ups, star jumps and spotty dogs.

The children were sponsored by friends and family for taking part in the event.

As a school, William Penn raised enough money to support athletes in their training as well as raise money for some new resources for the school.

After the circuits had been completed, Zeeks spoke in a whole school assembly about his athletic journey and how he came to choose long jump as his sport.

He also talked about his health, fitness and food regime.

The children were full of questions to ask including finding out about his favourite film.

They were really inspired and motivated by the morning and the pupils all thoroughly enjoyed learning about life as an athlete and the dedication it takes to compete on a national level.