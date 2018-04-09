Olly Murs is a ray of sunshine for Horsham girl

Last month, ten-year-old Madison from Horsham had her greatest wish granted to meet her idol, popstar Olly Murs, thanks to Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity.

The star took time out of his busy filming schedule for The Voice UK to meet Madison at an exclusive event at Wembley Stadium.

Olly Murs has been an ambassador for Rays of Sunshine, a children’s charity that grants magical wishes and brightens the lives of seriously ill children, since 2012 and regularly gives up his time to grant wishes for children including Madison who is currently living with a brain injury. S

She is a very bright, caring and active girl and loves sport such as swimming, ballet, gymnastics and is a huge fan of Olly Murs.

The exclusive event took place at the iconic Wembley Stadium, and Madison got to enjoyed a behind-the-scenes peek at the famous football stadium, which has welcomed the world’s most famous football teams and performers. Olly spent time chatting all of the children before going pitch-side for some photos.

When it was Madison’s turn to ask her idol a question, she asked: “What is your favourite song from your album Right Place Right Time?”, to which Olly revealed “My favourite song would have to be Dear Darlin’.”

Olly Murs, commented: “I love being an ambassador for Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity.

“It’s an honour to spend time with so many amazing families and help Rays of Sunshine put a smile on their faces by granting their wishes – it’s always the highlight of my week! Being able to come to Wembley Stadium was lots of fun, I love football and this is an amazing venue, so it was great to enjoy the experience of going pitch side with the families.”

Jane Sharpe, CEO of Rays of Sunshine, added: “Olly Murs is an amazing ambassador for Rays of Sunshine. He regularly gives up his time to help us grant magical wishes and has granted hundreds of children’s wishes since becoming an ambassador in 2012.

“Olly always ensures all the children leave with the biggest smiles on their faces and for that, we can’t be more grateful and thankful to him. We’re definitely Team Olly!”

Rays of Sunshine brightens up the lives of seriously ill children in the UK aged three to 18 years old by granting wishes, granting hospital ward wishes and organising outings and large scale events for seriously ill children, including The Rays of Sunshine Concert.

For more visit www.raysofsunshine.org.uk