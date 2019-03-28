20mph? 30mph? 40mph? ‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ pictures of speed limit signs

For a brief period last week people driving into or out of Arundel might have noticed some confusing speed limit signs.

Mark Phillips snapped these photos in Queen Street, Arundel, last Tuesday, showing the front and rear views of the same two signs.

Mark Phillips's photo of the speed limit signs in Queen Street, Arundel

Mark said: “In fairness, the signs were in the process of being changed and the contractors had stopped for lunch halfway through the task.

“I could not resist pulling over to capture these once-in-a-lifetime images.

“The work is part of the new West Sussex County Council 20mph speed limit zone in the town.”

The reverse side of the signs leading out of Arundel

