Nursing home manager celebrates tenth year in charge

The owner and manager of the Valerie Manor nursing home said she was ‘thrilled’ after residents and staff gathered to mark her tenth year in charge.

Zoe Bates, the owner and manager of the Upper Beeding care home, was presented with flowers, gifts, and even a video made by residents, staff and relatives to mark the occasion on Sunday.

She said: “It was a very special day. I was thrilled to receive a video made by residents, staff and relatives which made (me) have lots of tears of happiness to hear such amazing speeches to mark (the) day.”

Zoe first started working in nursing homes at the age of 13 and elderly care quickly became a passion for her.

While working in NHS management, her Nan and grandad were both taken into nursing homes but the care was not of the standard her family had expected.

After they passed away, her parents asked her if she could have done better if they invested in a home.

Zoe went to work on a business plan and found the 15-bed Valerie Manor residential home, in Henfield Road, Upper Beeding, before completing the purchase on January 28, 2008.

Since then, Valerie Manor has been expanded to cater for 23 residents with nursing needs.

It has won several awards including the National Care Home of the year and the National Care Team of the year.

In 2015, Valerie Manor became the first care home in West Sussex to receive an ‘outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission – a feat that was repeated in 2017.

Zoe added: “A huge thank you to everyone in the community including Mike from Upper Beeding pharmacy, the GP’s and staff from Steyning Health Centre, St Peter’s Church, and our friends from the Towers convent school.”