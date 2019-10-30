‘No sign’ of missing Rudgwick man as search continues

Police are ‘increasingly worried’ about a man who has not been seen since he left his car at a garage near Horsham.

David Cairns, 68, left home a few minutes after 8am on Saturday, October 26, to take his car to Broadbridge Heath Garage on the Lawson Hunt Industrial Park, police said.

David Cairns is missing from Rudgwick

He dropped off the car at 8.45am and left as it was going to take a while to deal with, according to police.

But he has not been seen since, either by his family or the garage, who have both tried to contact him.

In a statement today (October 30) on Facebook, Horsham Police said: “Thanks to everyone for your concern and offers of help to find missing Rudgwick man David Cairns.

“We have police and trained volunteer searchers in area today, but currently do not need any further volunteers.”

There’s been ‘no sign’ of David since he dropped his car off at the garage, according to police.

The spokesman added: “We’re increasingly worried for his safety and welfare.”

David is described by police as white, 6ft, of chubby build with short white/grey hair and glasses.

He was wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and possibly a navy blue sleeveless puffer jacket, police said.

Horsham Police added: “If you have any information at all about where he might be or if you have seen him or anything you think might be linked to him, please let us know straight away.”

Anyone who sees David or knows of his whereabouts is asked to dial 999 immediately quoting serial 1120 of 26/10.

