Nicole Faraday and Ben Ofoedu announced for the Capitol’s panto

The Capitol Theatre has announced two more performers for this year’s pantomime Sleeping Beauty.

No stranger to playing the villain, Nicole Faraday is best known for her role as Snowball Merriman in ITV’s smash hit series Bad Girls.

Her other TV roles inclue Casualty and Emmerdale.

As an experienced panto star, Nicole has played Wicked Queen in Snow White many times, as well as the Witch in Beauty and The Beast for which she won the UK Pantofan Awards 2017/8 for Best Female.

She looks forward to casting a spell on you as the wicked Carabosse this Christmas.

And what would a villain be without her hapless Henchman?

Nicole’s sidekick this year will be Horsham Favourite, Ben Ofoedu.

Ben is best known for his string of hits in the late 90s with dance giants, Phats & Small.

Their debut single, Turn Around, sold more than two million copies worldwide!

Since then Ben has taken to TV, co-hosting and participating in shows with his fiancée Vanessa Feltz.

Having starred as the Genie in Aladdin in 2016, Ben is delighted to be back in Horsham for Sleeping Beauty.

Tickets for Sleeping Beauty are now on sale Online at www.thecapitolhorsham.com or via the Box Office 01403 750220