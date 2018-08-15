Newbridge Nurseries donates tree of hope for charity gift fair

A team from a Broadbridge Heath garden centre are helping fight cancer by providing a tree of hope for the Cancer Research UK Pink Gift Fair.

Step forward Malcolm, Helena and Kim, of the gardening team from Newbridge Nurseries, as the garden centre supports the voluntary efforts to fight all 200 types of cancer this September.

The tree will be displayed at the fair, which aims to raise money to help Cancer Research UK’s Sussex laboratories to fight cancer.

The tree of hope will stand in the foyer of the Horsham council offices, Parkside, during the event on Saturday September 29 and Sunday 30, where visitors can hang messages of hope to beat cancer sooner for those fighting the dread ‘big C’.

The tree will also help raise money for research by offering visitors a chance to purchase a prize card with a guaranteed surprise prize.

Prizes for the lucky winners could be an Audi for the weekend courtesy of Five Oaks Audi, a luxury villa with Bozholidays, located in the beautiful Herzegovina region of Bosnia, a ten minute drive from Dubrovnik’s Old City, a Bozholidays Luxury Villa near Dubrovnik (www.bozholidays.com), lunch at Bill’s or golf for four at a prestigious London course.

Volunteers support is needed before and during the fair.

If you can spare an hour or two on the Saturday or Sunday handing out leaflets, selling raffle ticket, manning the tree of hope and balloon stall please email pinkgiftfair@gmail.com as together we can beat cancer sooner through this once a year shopping and wellbeing event.

The fair runs from 9.30am to 4pm. For more visit www.pinkgiftfair.co.uk