New website launch party for Bolney Wine Estate

Bolney Wine Estate is celebrating its new website launch with an online party on April 28. There will be exciting activities, interviews with its wine experts and more between 9am and 3pm.

There will be a live Q&A with Sam Linter (managing director and head winemaker) and Alex Rabagliati (winemaker) on Facebook, at 10.10am and 10.30am respectively. Chris Siegle, retail manager, is hosting a live masterclass, taking you through the pairing of award-winning Bolney Wines with Sussex chocolate in the afternoon. Follow them on social media to find out how to win a bottle of the Bolney Bubbly, as well as other prizes and claim wine offers and free gifts. Email media@bolneywineestate.com to join the guestlist and for more information #bolneywineonline or visit www.bolneywineestate.com