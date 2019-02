A new alert is being sounded over attempted car break-ins in the Horsham area.

Police say they received two reports of a man trying car doors in Forest Road and Woodland Way, Roffey, in the early hours of Friday (February 1).

Officers say they received one report from a local resident at around 1.40am and another report of an incident about ten hours later.

Meanwhile, people in the area have taken to social media warning of a man targeting parked cars in Owlbeech Way, Forest Road and Elgar Way.