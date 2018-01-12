New venue as Horsham’s parkrun set to return

After being cancelled for the first time in its history last weekend Horsham’s parkrun is set to return in a brand new location.

The popular weekly run will be held at Southwater Country Park on Saturday (January 13) after organisers were advised to avoid using its usual home of Horsham Park.

Due to recent weather conditions Horsham Park has become heavily waterlogged with pathways becoming muddy and slippery.

On its Facebook page a spokesman said: “We will be moving here for a few weeks until Horsham park dries out a bit! Huge thanks go to Horsham District Council, West Sussex County Council and the Ranger team at Southwater Country Park who have all worked together with us to get our parkrun back up and running!”

The event was cancelled for the first time on January 6 after 178 consecutive runs over the past three-and-a-half years.

Organisers said its new home of Southwater County Park will be temporary but they were excited by the new course.

“Parking is free till 10am and we will assemble in front of the visitors centre, so as it is a new venue it would be good if we could arrive a little earlier as we will have a lot to tell you,” the spokesman added.

“The course is a two lapper including the park and also the Downs Link and as it is a new course we will need you all to take care and also need some extra help! So if anyone fancies volunteering this week (and we are still a bit short) please post below and then turn up at 8.30 on the day.”

Horsham parkrun is looking for volunteers to help man the new course.

Those wishing to help can visit www.facebook.com/horshamparkrun