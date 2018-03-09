New town centre store design revealed

A new image has been released of a proposed new shop in Horsham town centre.

A new chocolate store is planned for the Carfax and designs for its frontage have been submitted to Horsham District Council.

HDC portal

Artisan chocolatier Chococo is looking to open in the empty unit formerly home to estate agents Rooney and Co.

It has submitted a planning application for the installation of two fascia signs on the front facade and one wall mounted sign.

The company, founded on the Dorset coast in 2002, has three other stores in Swanage, Winchester and Exeter and prides itself on using locally sourced seasonal ingredients in all its products.

As well as offering everything chocolate the store has also applied to create a cafe in the building.

For more visit the council’s planning portal using reference number DC/18/0438.