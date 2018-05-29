New shop to open on former bank site

A new shop is set to open soon on the site of a former branch of Lloyds Bank in Horsham.

The bank branch in Fitzalan Road, Roffey, shut last year and has now been taken over by the animal charity Cats Protection which plans to open a shop on the site in June.

Cats Protection, which is renting the site, says the new shop ‘will be fitted out to Cats Protection’s standard retail design and layout, offering clean second-hand clothing, accessories, household goods as well as bric-a-brac and books.’

A spokesman said: “The shop is linked to our Horsham & District Branch. The revenue generated will be used to supply essential cat rehoming services in the area.”

The new shop is the first for Cats Protection in Horsham - the charity already has shops in Crawley, Rustington and Worthing.

The shop will employ a full-time manager, a part-time assistant manager and is currently interviewing to fill 20 volunteer roles.

The spokesman added: “If anyone is interested in applying for one of the volunteer roles or in donating goods for the shop, they should call 01403 266 794.”

Cats Protection has a national network of over 250 volunteer-run branches, 34 centres and 110 shops that help around 200,000 cats and kittens each year.

Lloyds Bank closed its branch on the site last year after a fall in the number of customers using the branch.